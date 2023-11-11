A surprise for a long-term Windom volunteer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, a second-grade class had a surprise for a long-term volunteer who has gone above and beyond for generations.

VIcki Tucci and her husband are legends in the Windom schools’ hallways.

She has been volunteering for the last 50 years and this morning generations of students celebrate her and her impact.

In 1974, She began helping her husband with music classes and plays at the school.

After he passed away 12 years ago, she continued the tradition of being part of the schools.

They say she has been teaching and being part of their classrooms for years, even inspiring some to become educators.

Students say her lessons go beyond the classroom.

“She teaches them more than just reading, so they come and they learn how you are respectful, you’re good listeners and they learn life lessons through her stories. And so she’s a great mentor,” said Renee Green.

“I think one of the best joys for me has been to see the his the when they were young grow up and turn out to be a missus green,” said Vicki Tucci.

Mrs. Tucci says she will continue her work with second graders as long as possible.

