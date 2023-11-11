Your Photos
Waseca Bluejays football punch ticket to State

By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past few years, the Waseca Bluejays fell short to the Fairmont Cardinals in the Section 3AAA final. This year is a different story.

”Very proud of the kids. They showed a lot of toughness, and that’s what we try to hang our hat on here.”The Bluejays lost to the Cardinals earlier this season, but with more discipline the second time around, they emerged victorious when it really counted.

”We had a lot fewer penalties than we did the first time. We didn’t turn the ball over as many times as we did the first time. Where we started on our field position was key as well.”

The upperclassmen play a big part in keeping the group motivated.

”Seniors, we didn’t want our season to be over, not like the years past. We wanted to get out get back for the seniors,” said senior captain Shane Engel-Mueller.

The Bluejays play Stewartville in round one of the state tournament, who gave the team their only other loss on the season.

”Stewartville is very impressive. We’re gonna have to prepare as well as we can and play as well as we can,” said Wenland.

However, like Fairmont, an undefeated Stewartville team does not discourage the Bluejays.

”I think it’s advantage us because we lost to them, we’ve learned a lot from it. I feel like we’ll be able to capitalize from the film too.”

Waseca and Stewartville are set to play in Hastings tomorrow at 7 p.m.

