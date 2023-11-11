Windom Area High School celebrates Veterans Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom’s Veterans Day program has been going on for 37 years now.

“We have this program. Annually we work with our American Legion Post 26 and I know that they care so Much just people showing up to say ‘thank you’ all the veterans that are. Among us today, but also those that have passed,” said Bryan Joyce.

And each year, the day that honors those who served in uniform continues to grow, drawing more community members.

“To see all the kids, honor them with their musical tribute, but also to be able to have our veterans stand up and honor them and their service song and it. Just it means a lot to all of us,” said Joyce. “Yeah. It’s like we don’t really get many chances to like all our veterans like this. So it’s really nice that once a year we’re just going to.”

For about an hour, several speakers talked about their journeys.

“I love to tell stories when you’re in an environment like we were in that today, then we got young kids all the way up to very senior citizen folks, many of them veterans. And sometimes I think their stories don’t get told. I want to talk to the veteran’s friends, veteran family members and find out what it was like. To serve what it meant to them what it meant to their family,” said Dave Cory.

As organizers get ready for next year’s program, they have a request for those planning to be part of it.

“Next year, round up a couple of veterans to bring with you. Tell them how important it is. Did that all? A lot of the day and they come to a program like this and enjoy the moment with other veterans, with their family Members and members of the community,” said Cory.

The Windom Veterans Day Program is a combined effort from Windom American Legion Post 206, students alongside their families, faculty, staff, and local law enforcement.

