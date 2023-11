HASTINGS, Minn. (KEYC) - Stewartville defeated Waseca 22-0 in the class AAA quarterfinal game to advance to the semifinals.

Stewartville will play in the semifinals next Saturday, November 18th at 2:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

