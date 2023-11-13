Your Photos
Comfortable Fall conditions this week

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/13/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re starting the week off with sunshine and clear skies, along with temperatures much above normal.

By Monday afternoon, we will see some high temperatures about 10-15 degrees warmer than what’s normal for this time of year. The warmth continues tomorrow, as we see temperatures increase a few more degrees. Through Thursday, temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s are expected. Friday, we will cool slightly closer to average, and remain in that range through the weekend.

Wind speeds today will be fairly normal, but will increase later in the evening. By tomorrow morning, sustained wind speeds will be around 20-25mph, with gusts around 35-40mph. Winds will return back to normal Wednesday, with another breezy day expected Thursday.

Dry conditions will remain all this week, with our next chance of precipitation not expected until late in the day next Sunday, but those details are still uncertain.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

