Fantastic fall weather: 50s and 60s all week!

Spectacular autumn weather will continue through the majority of the upcoming week as high temperatures remain 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. While it will be really nice, there will be a couple of issues. First, it will be a bit windy on Tuesday and again on Thursday. Also, the wind in combination with relatively low humidity and plenty of fuel from dry grass and harvest leftovers, there will be an elevated grassland fire danger risk at times this week. A cold front will move across the region late Thursday, bringing temperatures a little closer to average. That said, it’s still going to be nice with temperatures remaining at least a few degrees above average through next weekend and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. Parts of Iowa and southwestern Minnesota will see temperatures climb into the low 60s today.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer but it will be windy. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s with locations far south and west potentially reaching 70 degrees. The wind will be from the south gusting to between 30 and 40 mph.

A weak cool front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures slightly on Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday will be warmer and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

By late Thursday, a more powerful cold front will push through, bringing more seasonal weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend. As I mentioned, even though it will be cooler, it will still be nice. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. The upcoming weekend is looking good with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is still above average for this time of year.

