Fire and Ice Ball: A Night at the Disco
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Who is ready for a night at the Disco? We’re talking all about the annual Fire and Ice Ball supporting the Greater Mankato Area United Way, plus some outfit ideas for the big night.
A Night at the Disco will take place Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
