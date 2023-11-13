Fire and Ice Ball: A Night at the Disco

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Who is ready for a night at the Disco? We’re talking all about the annual Fire and Ice Ball supporting the Greater Mankato Area United Way, plus some outfit ideas for the big night.

A Night at the Disco will take place Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.