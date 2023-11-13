Greater Mankato Growth hosting sex trafficking prevention event

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Growth is inviting the public to a free event on sex trafficking prevention, happening on Tuesday.

The event features training geared toward parents, caregivers and direct service providers on safety planning, looking for red flags and other preventions.

The training will be presented by Jane Vader, a Regional Navigator from the Minnesota Department of Health’s Safe Harbor Program.

The event takes place from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Waseca Public Schools Central Building.

No registration is required.

