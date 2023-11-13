Hammocks for reading in Lake Crystal
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Young readers at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District are enjoying a new chapter in their literacy journey.
With help from the school’s PTO board, community partners, and students themselves, curling up with a good book outdoors has become a reality.
