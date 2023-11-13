Mankato service member killed in training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate who died in a military accident on Friday.

Family and friends have identified Cade Wolfe of Mankato as one of the five victims.

Few details have been released at this time.

According to the U.S. European Command, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap during a routine air refueling mission.

The aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all five service members on board.

An investigation into the crash is underway. We will release more information as it becomes available.

