Mankato soldier among 5 service members killed in helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School Graduate, who died in a military accident on Friday.

Family and friends have identified 24-year-old Cade Wolfe of Mankato as one of the five victims.

The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down over the weekend during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The five service members who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Sgt. Wolfe is being honored in the Mankato area today, including by those who knew him at Mankato East High School.

“Cade wore his desire to be in the military on his on his sleeve and on his heart, from almost the first moment that you met him that he had this mentality of he wants to serve,” said Mary Nelson, a physical education and health teacher at Mankato East High School.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the following statement on the death of Mankato native Sgt. Cade Wolfe, one of five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on November 10, 2023 during a training exercise:

“My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Mankato native Sgt. Cade Wolfe. Mankato is my husband’s hometown and I know this is particularly heartbreaking for those who grew up with and loved Sgt. Wolfe. Sgt. Wolfe represented the very best of us. He answered the call of duty and put his life on the line to keep the American people safe. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice.”

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor Senate floor regarding the deaths of five soldiers of the 160th SOAR:

“This weekend, as Americans joined together to salute our heroes, five soldiers deployed out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, were killed while operating in dangerous conditions in the Mediterranean Sea: Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane Barnes, Staff Sergeant Tanner Grone, Sergeant Andrew Southard and Sergeant Cade Wolfe. These fallen warriors were members of Fort Campbell’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known by their brothers- and sisters-in-arms as Night Stalkers The Night Stalkers are elite, highly-trained fighters who take on the most sensitive missions. They’re ready to respond at any time to serious threats anywhere in the world. And they ground their service in two principles – never quit and never surrender. Night Stalkers live, breathe, and – tragically – often die by a creed which reads: ‘I serve with the memory and pride of those who have gone before me, for they loved to fight, fought to win, and would rather die than quit.’ This weekend, five brave men honored their creed. Their memory will live on, carried by Night Stalkers who continue to profess it, and by every American who mourns their loss. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the incredible dangers our men and women in uniform face, and of the debt we owe them. Today, I join our nation in grieving these fallen warriors, and I extend my prayers to their families, children, and comrades.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.