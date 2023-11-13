MSU holds 51st Annual International Festival

Your Photos
Students and community members gathered at MSU for the 51st Annual International Festival.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students and community members gathered at Minnesota State University (MSU) for the 51st Annual International Festival.

It took seven months to put together the annual International Festival held by the Kearney International Center at MSU.

“Yeah. So, when people come to our festival, they can expect to learn a lot about different cultures, said Paulina Camacho, Coordinator for the MSU International Festival.

Community members and students got to learn from the different cultural booths, eat food that represented 12 countries, listen to live international music, and take part in a scavenger hunt as an activity. All of this was made possible with the help from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant.

“Yes, yes, [it’s] always great to see all these kinds of countries here,” said Joel Tchouke, Maverick Student Ambassador for the MSU International Festival. “[There are] all these kinds of food, all these kinds of, you know, different cultures [from] all over the world. For example, we have Japan here in the AVIC Slim food. [There’s] excellent light, cultures, and I am grateful for learning things like that.”

This event was free except for the food. All the proceeds from the food will be going to the different recognized student organizations.

This will allow students to host events for their community and peers throughout the year.

“So, we love our culture, we love our sports, and we love our food,” said Abdur Rahm, a representative from Bangladesh. “So, we love all these things: we all share in the Community. We try to express those. We have foods that we share in the Community. We have events that we host that help us educate about Bangladesh, and it’s very fascinating and very interesting.”

For those that would like to attend next year’s event, it is held every year, around the middle of November.

