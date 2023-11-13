Your Photos
MSU Women’s Soccer preps for NCAA tournament, awaits selection show

Head Coach Brian Bahl speaks about his team as they get ready for NCAA tournament play
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

MSU’s Women’s Soccer was bounced in the first round of the NSIC tournament. head coach Brian Bahl has since used the time to switch the focus towards the NCAA tournament.

“Our sights are set now on the NCAA tournament and doing some big things there, making a run, so as much of the pain of Monday was there. I think we’ve found a way to move on now and we’re ready for the NCAA tournament, looking forward to that.” Bahl said.

The Mavericks will use the regular season confidence to strive into the tournament and try and reach a level no other team has before in program history.

Bahl said, “Try to do something that no MSU Soccer team has done yet and make it to the final four. There’s no reason that this team can’t, I think we feel like there hasn’t been a single game we played this year where we felt like the lesser team.”

They’ll rely on a defense that has 14 clean sheets over the course of the season backboned by the NSIC goalkeeper of the year in McKenzie Rath.

“I mean that group has been phenomenal for us all year and you know I think of defensively from a from a goalkeeper standpoint and all the way from our back line through our front line, I think we’ve been we’ve been really great all year long. From a defensive standpoint so we’ll lean on that and hope we can find some goals as well.” Said, Bahl.

The Mavericks currently hold the number three spot in the NCAA Central regional rankings and will find out their opponent Monday at 5:30 PM.

