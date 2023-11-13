Semi vs. Tractor collision on Hwy 14 near Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a semi and tractor collided.

The collision occurred Friday at around 12:30 p.m.

Michael Raymond Deraad, 59, of Lester Prairie was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 near Milepost 86, west of Sleepy Eye, when the collision with the semi occurred. The semi was also traveling eastbound on Highway 14.

Deraad was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Randall Krzmarzick, 67, of Sleepy Eye, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

