St. Peter Art Stroll returns for 2nd year

The streets and businesses of St. Peter were filled all weekend long with artists and patrons, as St. Peter saw its Art Stroll return for its second year.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The streets and businesses of St. Peter were filled all weekend long with artists and patrons, as St. Peter saw its Art Stroll return for its second year.

Twenty-nine artists filled 15 spots around St. Peter, giving live demonstrations and inviting the community inside their process.

Members of St. Peter’s art community says that it’s an opportunity to come together as artists and work towards a single city-wide goal.

“It’s a project that’s coordinated by a few wonderful independent artists not by the art center,” explained Ann Fee, Executive Director of the Arts Center of St. Peter. “But, yeah, it feels like we’re all part of this arts ecosystem, and the Art Stroll lets us get excited about that and be aware of it and make new connections.”

Artists say that this year’s art crawl was even more successful than last year’s debut, and the roster of exhibitors and businesses joining the roster continues to grow.

For local artists, the Art Stroll has become an irreplaceable opportunity to show their skills and their craft off to the community, and they say that the only downside is not being able to walk the stroll themselves.

“The one thing I do miss out on is, you know, I’m stuck here and I don’t get to go see all of the other artists,” said local artist Craig Kotasek. “And I get to hear about what all their stuff is, and I miss out on all the studios; and I’m envious of everyone else that gets to go around and see what they’re buying and what they’re seeing and visiting their studios. So I am a little jealous of that.”

