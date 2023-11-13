Your Photos
UPDATE: Five fallen service members identified after routine air refueling mission

Family and friends have identified Cade Wolfe, 24, of Mankato as one of the five service members killed after suffering a mishap during a routine air refueling mission.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: All five service members have been identified as:

  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, TN
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, CA
  • Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, NH
  • Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, AZ
  • Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota

Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate who died in a military accident on Friday.

Family and friends have identified Cade Wolfe, 24, of Mankato as one of the five victims.

According to the U.S. European Command, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap during a routine air refueling mission.

The aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all five service members on board.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

KEYC News Now will release more information as it becomes available.

