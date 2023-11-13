Updated Hwy 169 traffic signals implemented on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning Monday, motorists traveling on Highway 169 in and around Saint Peter will now see new and improved traffic signals.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), officials have been working on developing updated signal timing plans for all five traffic signals.

MnDOT also said that motorists can expect to hit more green lights when traveling the speed limit but may experience more of a delay when crossing or turning onto Hwy 169.

Pedestrian signal timing was also checked to ensure adequate crossing times.

