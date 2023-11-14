15-year-old charged after hit-and-run in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Police Department says a 15-year-old was the driver in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened Sunday at about 7:25 p.m. in Le Mars at the intersection of 6th Ave and 4th Street SW. Police say 45-year-old Brandi Moll of Le Mars was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck. After Moll was struck, police say the pickup left the scene.

Le Mars Police say they used surveillance video from the area to determine the make and model of the pickup and track its movements as it fled the scene. While on patrol, a Le Mars Police Officer located the suspected vehicle, a red 2003 Chevy Silverado. Police say the pickup showed evidence of the collision and was seized.

After finding the pickup, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with a Class D Felony for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injuries. Police say the 15-year-old, who is not being identified, was taken to a juvenile detention center and that the hit-and-run is still under investigation at this time.

Moll received serious injuries from the accident and was sent to a Le Mars hospital before being transferred to a Sioux City hospital. In an interview on Monday, Moll’s family said she suffered serious head trauma because of the accident. The family said while doctors believe Moll will make a full recovery, she has a long road ahead.

Her family has started a GoFundMe to help her with medical expenses, as she recently began a new job and is not yet on company insurance. You can find that GoFundMe here.

