15th annual Give to the Max Day begins this week

Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is Give to the Max Day. It’s a statewide where thousands of nonprofits set up fundraisers and even more people donate to a cause of their choice.

It’s something that’s been going on in Minnesota for 15 years. Since its inception in 2009, it’s raised more than $245 million.

Last year, donors gave more than $35 million for more than 2,000 nonprofits.

According to event organizers, out of the thousands of organizations that participate in Give to the Max Day, nearly half reported they were experiencing an increased demand at the end of 2021. 39 percent rely on Give to the Max as their primary fundraising campaign.

“So many of the impacts of this day of this fundraising effort will be felt throughout the entire year and years to come across the state. It’s exciting to get to be a part of something that thousands of folks benefit from, and it’s hard to imagine, but chances are one way or another, each and every one of us will benefit from contributions of Give to the Max,” GiveMN executive director Jake Blumberg said.

There are thousands of organizations to donate to and you can filter them by zip code or category on the website. Donations are open.

There are more than a thousand in the Rochester area participating from church organizations, PTAs, sports team and more.

