Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

15th annual Give to the Max Day kicks off on Thursday

Thursday is Give to the Max Day, a statewide initiative where thousands of nonprofits set up...
Thursday is Give to the Max Day, a statewide initiative where thousands of nonprofits set up fundraisers and even more people donate to a cause of their choice.(KTTC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday is Give to the Max Day, a statewide initiative where thousands of nonprofits set up fundraisers and even more people donate to a cause of their choice.

It’s something that’s been going on in Minnesota for 15 years now.

Since its start in 2009, it’s raised over $245 million.

Last year, donors gave more than $35 million to more than 2,000 nonprofits.

According to organizers, out of the thousands of organizations that participate in Give to the Max Day, nearly half reported they were experiencing an increased demand at the end of 2021.

Many of the nonprofits rely on Give to the Max as their primary fundraising campaign.

Donations are currently open.

“They’re supporting our neighbors, they’re supporting our communities, they’re supporting our children,” said Jake Blumberg, Executive Director of GiveMN. “They’re providing us with everything, from meals to entertainment and culture. There’s really no part of our day-to-day life that does not have some sort of impact related to nonprofits in schools.”

There are thousands of organizations to donate to and you can filter them by zip code or category on their website.

There are over 100 Mankato Area nonprofits participating in the day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

According to a release from the city, the north entrance of the Civic Center Ramp will be...
North entrance to Civic Center Ramp temporarily closed Wednesday
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
A bridge replacement project will be closing a portion of Blue Earth County Road 13 on...
Bridge replacement project to close portion of Blue Earth County Road 13