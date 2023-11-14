Bridge replacement project to close portion of Blue Earth County Road 13

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bridge replacement project will be closing a portion of Blue Earth County Road 13 on Thursday.

The road will be closed at the Blue Earth River in Lyra Township.

According to MnDOT, the new bridge is expected to open to traffic by June 15.

The bridge closure is part of the overall County Road 13 reconstruction project, between Highway 169 and County Road 1.

