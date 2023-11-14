Calm and pleasant Wednesday; cooler by the weekend

After today, you might want to double check to be sure that your pets, small children and lawn furniture aren’t in some random yard five or six blocks to the north. After a very windy Tuesday, things will calm down a bit on Wednesday. A weak cold front did pass through, so it will be slightly cooler. But overall, Wednesday will be a pleasant day with sunshine, just a light breeze, and highs in the upper 50s. Our last really warm day of this warm spell will be Thursday, with highs returning to the low to mid 60s. Unfortunately, Thursday will also be windy, with gusts from 40 to 45+ mph. A cold front will move across the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. This front will be a more powerful front and will result in a considerable temperature drop. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid to upper 40s. We will bounce back quickly with sunshine and low 50s likely this weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid 60s. That’s 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Wind will be from the south gusting to between 35 and 45 mph, but will decrease rather quickly by this evening.

Thursday will be very similar to today. Partly cloudy and very windy, with highs in the low to mid 60s. The wind will once again reach the 30 to 40 mph range, with locations south and west of Mankato pushing 40 to 50 mph. A more powerful cold front will blast across the region late Thursday into Thursday night, bringing much colder air into the region and an end to our stretch of 15 to 20 degrees above average days. The timing of the front will have an impact on Thursday’s high temperature. If the front comes through a little earlier, highs may be limited to upper 50s to low 60s. If the front slows down and comes through a bit later, mid 60s are not out of the question. Friday will be sunny and much cooler, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. We will bounce back a bit into the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will remain above average through Monday. After that, even colder air will move into the region, knocking us back to reality. By mid to late next week, highs will only reach the 30s, with morning lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.

