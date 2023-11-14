City of North Mankato announces Range Street Water Main Project updates

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced some updates about the Range Street Water Main Project.

Starting Tues., Nov. 14, Range Street, from Cross Street to Webster Avenue, will be reopened temporarily to traffic.

The street was previously closed due to a water main installation project.

The City also mentioned further updates and announcements about when the stretch of road will close again, as well as further updates as completion of the project nears.

Effective Wed. Nov. 15, the intersection of Truman Street and Cross Street will be closed until Fri., Nov. 17, due to utility work being conducted.

Signs for detours will be posted.

To receive updates and announcements from the city, directly by phone or email, join the Construction & Traffic Nixle Group by texting NMCONTRAFFIC to 888777 or signing up online.

