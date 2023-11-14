Your Photos
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range drug bust led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday in the Fayal Township at a gas station on Highway 53.

The Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force arrested a suspect in a drug sales investigation.

Officers conducted a search of the individual’s vehicle and found five pounds of meth and $1,000 in cash.

In a related search warrant at a home in Hibbing, they found another 120 grams of meth and $900 more dollars in cash.

The suspect is in jail and facing a charge of first-degree meth sales.

We will continue to update this story as details come in.

