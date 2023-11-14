Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day

Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so employees can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year, so employees can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

That goes for 550 locations, across eight states.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” Hy-Vee’s CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a press release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who’ve purchased holiday meal packs can schedule a time to pick up their orders on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
A bridge replacement project will be closing a portion of Blue Earth County Road 13 on...
Bridge replacement project to close portion of Blue Earth County Road 13
FILE - Officials with Action169 will be receiving the $20,000 grant from the National...
Non-profit Action169 set to receive $20K grant
Officials with Action169 will be receiving the $20,000 grant from the National Association of...
Non-profit Action169 set to receive $20K grant