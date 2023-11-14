Your Photos
LIVE: Sentencing to begin for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Sentencing begins Tuesday for Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens convicted of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing begins Tuesday for Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens convicted of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November 2021.

Goodale pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His sentencing starts at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield. It’s expected to take two days.

WATCH HERE:

Goodale and Willard Miller admitted to killing Nohema Graber.

Court documents say they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

A judge sentenced Miller in July. He’s serving a life in prison sentence and will be up for parole after 35 years.

His attorneys filed an appeal, but there has been no ruling on that request.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

