Mankato community remembers Sergeant Cade Wolfe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”We always hear that ‘oh, I was inspired by this teacher’ but we’re inspired by our students every single day. And Cade was one of those students that even right now, he’s still inspiring us,” said Mary Nelson.

Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate, who died in a military accident on Friday.

“So, it hit hard because. It was just so definite. That it was like, yep, he’s gone, and he was doing it. What he always said he wanted to do,” said Nelson.

Those who know Sergeant Cade Wolfe say his passion started early for serving his country.

“Cade wore his desire to be in the military, on his, on his sleeve, and on his heart. You knew almost the first moment that you met him, that he had this mentality of he wants to serve,” said Nelson.

He was one of the five soldiers who died in a training exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

Now, his community is on a mission to continue sharing his story and legacy.

Especially in the local fitness community.

“We looked back in the computer this morning and saw that he had been here over 800 times. I always said he was the hardest worker in the room when he came here,” said Chad Ziemke.

Those who knew Cade said his strength was clear, but he always brought more to the table.

“He said...’It’s not even that heavy’ and you were like, but I couldn’t have done that. But he could. And he was ready to carry the world. For whoever needed it to be done,” said Nelson.

Governor Walz has ordered flags at half-staff immediately until sunset Monday.

The four other soldiers killed alongside Sgt. Wolfe were identified as: 38-year-old chief warrant officer three Stephen Dwyer, 34-year-old chief warrant officer two Shane Barnes, 26-year-old staff Sgt. Tanner Grone, 27-year-old Sgt. Andrew Southard.

For more kind words about Sgt. Cade Wolfe, check out this video:

