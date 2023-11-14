Mayo Civic Center hosts Toward Zero Death conference Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Traffic Safety advocates will get together in Rochester for the Toward Zero Death conference.

It’s taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Leaders and advocates will collaborate ways to help stop fatalities and life-changing injuries from happening.

Preliminary data shows nearly 450 people died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads last year.

