Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mayo Civic Center hosts Toward Zero Death conference Tuesday

SE MN Toward Zero Deaths
SE MN Toward Zero Deaths(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Traffic Safety advocates will get together in Rochester for the Toward Zero Death conference.

It’s taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Leaders and advocates will collaborate ways to help stop fatalities and life-changing injuries from happening.

Preliminary data shows nearly 450 people died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads last year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
A bridge replacement project will be closing a portion of Blue Earth County Road 13 on...
Bridge replacement project to close portion of Blue Earth County Road 13
FILE - Officials with Action169 will be receiving the $20,000 grant from the National...
Non-profit Action169 set to receive $20K grant
Officials with Action169 will be receiving the $20,000 grant from the National Association of...
Non-profit Action169 set to receive $20K grant