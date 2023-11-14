Your Photos
Missing: 62-year-old man with dementia

By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The West St. Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Willie Young, age 62. He left his residence on foot the evening of Nov. 13 and has not returned. He suffers from early dementia. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins sweatshirt and black pants. He currently has a beard.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Willie Young, age 62, please call 911 or the West St. Paul Police Department via Dakota County Emergency Communication Center at 651-322-2323

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

