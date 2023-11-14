Your Photos
Non-profit Action169 set to receive $20K grant

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont-based non-profit is set to receive grant money today meant to boost efforts to combat sexual exploitation in the community.

Officials with Action169 will be receiving the $20,000 grant from the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies Charitable Foundation.

The non-profit organization offers long-term residential and transitional care for individuals who are survivors of sexual exploitation, sex trafficking and substance abuse.

Action169 was nominated for the grant money by IFC National Marketing, an insurance agency also based in Fairmont.

A partner with IFC National Marketing will be the one to present Action169 with the $20,000 check.

