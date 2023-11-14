Your Photos
North entrance to Civic Center Ramp temporarily closed Wednesday

By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists accustomed to using the north entrance to the Civic Center Ramp in Mankato will need to find another way in on Wednesday.

According to a release from the city, the north entrance of the Civic Center Ramp will be temporarily closed as a crane will be used as work on the Hilton Hotel continues.

The entrance should reopen later in the day.

To view a map of the closure, visit here.

For more information about Mankato road closures, visit online, or contact staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

