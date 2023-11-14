Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say