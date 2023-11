CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band O.A.R. is coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre next year.

The band will perform on Sept. 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at creventslive.com.

The band, which formed in 1996, released their tenth album, “The Arcade” in July last year.

