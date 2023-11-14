Your Photos
UPDATE: Willie Young, a 62-year-old man with dementia, found safe

By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: The West St. Paul Police Department has canceled the alert for Willie Young, 62. He has been located safe. The department would like to thank everyone who assisted and for sharing the information. He suffers from early dementia.

The West St. Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Willie Young, age 62. He left his residence on foot the evening of Nov. 13 and has not returned. He suffers from early dementia. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins sweatshirt and black pants. He currently has a beard.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Willie Young, age 62, please call 911 or the West St. Paul Police Department via Dakota County Emergency Communication Center at 651-322-2323

