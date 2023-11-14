Your Photos
Warm weather helps city crews

The city of Mankato is taking the week to do some last minute maintenance.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A week of unseasonable warmth means an additional opportunity for city crews to get work done before winter arrives for good.

The city of Mankato is taking the week to do some last minute maintenance.

Trucks are out filling potholes, parks are getting repairs and plants prepped, and this is the last week where leaf pickup will run throughout the city.

The city says that it’s rare to see a week like this in mid-November, and that they’re making the most of the time while we’re here.

“Someone called and told me we had a foot of snow last year on this day. So typically we’re getting our snow plows all ready to go, our equipment ready to go for snow season. The pothole patcher we can basically use kind of year-round basically, so it’s not unusual for him to be out but planting trees and some shrubs that we’re doing in the parks that’s definitely unique for this time of year.”

The first test for the city’s winter preparations already came at the end of October, and crews are now biding their time waiting for snow to return.

The city is enjoying the warm weather while it’s here, but says that they’re already prepared for November weather to return.

“Yeah so our goal is to have all the trucks set up by November 1st, so we’re in really good shape with our snow trucks and all of our equipment, so yup we’re ready to go as soon as it flies.”

