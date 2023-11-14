Your Photos
Windy, but warm conditions today

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Temperatures warm up a few degrees today as we climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Winds are very strong today, and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Cottonwood counties from 8am until 5pm today. In this area, wind gusts up to 50mph are expected. Everywhere else, we could see wind gusts around 35-40mph. This could blow around any loose outdoor objects like holiday decorations, trash cans, or lightweight furniture.

We’re already starting the day off with warmer than normal temperatures, and many of us will be reaching the upper 60s by later this afternoon. We will see more clouds today than yesterday, but still plenty of sunshine as well. Temperatures remain much above average through Thursday, before we cool down quickly heading into the weekend. The good news is, temperatures will still be fairly comfortable and near-normal through this weekend.

