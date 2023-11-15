Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax rebate checks that have gone uncashed and have expired.(Canva)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax rebate checks that have gone uncashed and have expired.

The checks expired 60 days from their August and September issuance dates. The Department of Revenue says the new checks will go out in two batches: one batch this week and the second batch in early December. The reissued checks will be valid for 60 days from the date of issuance.

What do the checks look like?

Paper checks appear in a plain white envelope. They will be from Submittable Holdings located in Missoula, Montana and will carry the signature of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. The checks are protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud.

What happens if the reissued check goes unclaimed?

The Department of Revenue says they will work with taxpayers who are eligible but did not get their rebate after the reissued checks void in early 2024. To avoid duplicate payments, they cannot issue a rebate payment while a rebate check is still valid but uncashed.

Any unclaimed one-time rebate payments will eventually be handed over to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.

The rebates were part of the tax bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by the Governor in the 2023 Legislative session.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Cerro Gordo County motorcycle crash
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic
Adam Johnson Memorial Game to be free on YouTube
Humane Society of Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Improving the lives of homeless pets in Freeborn County