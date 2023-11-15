Dobbs leading inspired Vikings in midst of injuries

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Vikings are on a five game winning streak thanks in part to the play of quarterback Josh Dobbs, who the team traded for after starting QB Kirk Cousins went down with an injury.

Dobbs led the team to two wins since being acquired and is putting Minnesota right in the thick of the playoff picture.

