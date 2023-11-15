Eagle Lake becomes a ‘Gig Town’

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake will be getting a special distinction on Wednesday.

The city will soon be designated as a Gig Town.

Now, what is a gig town?

They are communities that have set up broad access to multi-gigabit fiber internet for residents and businesses.

Eagle Lake’s “Gig Town” title is awarded by Consolidated Communications which puts together the all-fiber network for the city.

The new title will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and brief remarks by city officials. The town will then be presented with the “Gig Town” designation and certificate.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.