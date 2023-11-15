Your Photos
Eagle Lake becomes a ‘Gig Town’

FILE - Gig Towns are communities that have set up broad access to multi-gigabit fiber internet...
FILE - Gig Towns are communities that have set up broad access to multi-gigabit fiber internet for residents and businesses.(WCAX)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake will be getting a special distinction on Wednesday.

The city will soon be designated as a Gig Town.

Now, what is a gig town?

They are communities that have set up broad access to multi-gigabit fiber internet for residents and businesses.

Eagle Lake’s “Gig Town” title is awarded by Consolidated Communications which puts together the all-fiber network for the city.

The new title will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and brief remarks by city officials. The town will then be presented with the “Gig Town” designation and certificate.

