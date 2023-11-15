Your Photos
Fargo man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Jeffery Albert Lapointe
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of placing hidden cameras in homes across several states pleaded guilty in Cass County court on Wednesday, November 15.

Jeffery Albert Lapointe is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography. At his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, court records show that he entered a guilty plea to all three charges.

Investigators were first made aware of potential child pornography in July 2023 after a woman saw videos on Lapointe’s phone that concerned her. The woman asked Lapointe about the videos on his phone and says he admitted to installing a hidden camera in a bathroom at a home in North Dakota. According to court documents, videos captured a young girl in the nude about a dozen different times.

Lapointe also admitted to installing a hidden camera in a ceiling fan in an office at his home while living in Louisiana, and in a family member’s home while on vacation in Colorado.

According to court documents, Lapointe admitted to recording a young girl in the bath and shower 10-12 times using a hidden camera connected to a USB charger. Lapointe also admitted to installing a hidden camera in a home in Colorado, where he captured videos of two young girls.

