Jackson County farmer reelected to Clean Fuels Alliance America board

This will be his second two-year term on the board on behalf of the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.
By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jackson County farmer Chris Hill will continue to be a part of the Clean Fuels Alliance America governing board. Hill earned reelection during the annual Clean Fuels Membership Meeting Nov. 6-8 in Washington, D.C. This will be his second two-year term on the board on behalf of the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.

“I joined this board having some background working in the biodiesel industry, but more importantly I joined as a soybean farmer looking to do what’s best for soybeans,” said Hill, who added, “Biofuels play a big role in the soybean industry.”

Formerly known as the National Biodiesel Board, Clean Fuels helps to aid biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel in being recognized as a mainstream low-carbon fuel option with superior performance and emission characteristics.

“We need to continue to educate our lawmakers on how biodiesel is making significant strides in reducing our carbon footprint and our federal policies should reflect that,” Hill said. “The EPA needs to increase their Renewable Fuel Standard volumes to keep biodiesel processers in business, which in turn supports our soybean farmers.”

Hill serves on the finance committee of the Clean Fuels governing board and is also a director for both the American Soybean Association and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. Hill raises soybeans and corn in Brewster. His family also operates a warehouse elevator.

