Mankato Brewery rereleases Yuletide Lager

By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Brewery is bringing back a festive beer to celebrate the holidays.

The local brewery company is partnering with Kiwanis Holiday Lights Mankato for the re-release of the Yuletide Lager.

The beer will be released today with a celebratory release party happening at the Mankato Brewery Taproom at 4 p.m.

Mankato Brewery is donating a percentage of the proceeds back to the organization and $1 from each pint sold in the taproom.

Six packs of Yuletide Lager can be found at local liquor stores now through the holiday season.

