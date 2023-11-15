Your Photos
Owatonna winter parking restrictions begin Wednesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter parking restrictions for the city of Owatonna begin Wednesday.

According to city officials, it will be in effect through March 31.

During this time period, street parking is only allowed on the side of the street that corresponds with the calendar date between midnight and noon, regardless of the weather.

This allows for effective snow removal and other street maintenance during winter months.

