Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020

File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Calif. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, its biggest drop since April 2020.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease after a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, the first decline since May and biggest since April 2020. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 1.3% from October 2022, down from 2.2% in September and the smallest gain since July.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core consumer prices were unchanged from September to October and rose 2.4% from a year earlier. The year-over-year gain in core producer prices was the smallest since January 2021.

The wholesale price of goods fell 1.4% from September to October, pulled down by a 15.3% drop in the price of gasoline. Services prices were unchanged.

Inflation last year reached heights not seen in four decades, prompting the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022.

As borrowing costs have risen, inflation has decelerated sharply. Year-over-year wholesale inflation, for instance, has dropped since hitting 11.7% in March 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that its consumer price index was unchanged from September to October and up 3.2% from a year earlier — smallest year-over-year increase since June. But consumer inflation is still coming in above the Fed’s 2% target.

Despite higher interest rates, the U.S. economy and job market have remained resilient. The combination of a sturdy economy and decelerating inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can manage a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate since July, and many economists believe its rate-hike campaign is over.

Commenting on last month’s drop in producer prices, Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics said: “The Fed will welcome the reprieve ... and coupled with yesterday’s CPI report, it bolsters the case for no further rate increases.’’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
How to stay safe while cooking and decorating this holiday season
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Union workers at General Motors appear to have voted down tentative contract deal
A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,...
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at...
Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon