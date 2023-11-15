Warm temperatures continue

Another sunny day expected with pleasant temperatures and less wind.

Yesterday we saw very breezy conditions with some wind gusts upwards of 50mph, but today that is not the case. Later in the evening though, wind speeds will increase again before we see another windy day tomorrow, with gusts up to 40mph expected.

Temperatures today are a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will remain fairly mild with lows only falling into the mid 40s. Tomorrow, temperatures will heat up again, reaching the mid 60s for some. After that though, we will see a steep cooldown.

Friday, temperatures will peak in the 40s, which is normal for this time of year but it will likely feel chilly in comparison to the rest of this week. Lows return back to the 20s some days. We will remain right around average, if not a few degrees warmer, through this weekend before cooling off more towards the middle of next week.

Dry conditions are expected to remain through the end of this week and into most of the weekend. Precipitation chances return to the forecast starting late Sunday, lasting through Monday and potentially into Tuesday. With overnight temperatures reaching below freezing, we may see a variety of precipitation types, but these details are still very, very uncertain.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.