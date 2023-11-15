Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warm temperatures continue

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/15/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another sunny day expected with pleasant temperatures and less wind.

Yesterday we saw very breezy conditions with some wind gusts upwards of 50mph, but today that is not the case. Later in the evening though, wind speeds will increase again before we see another windy day tomorrow, with gusts up to 40mph expected.

Temperatures today are a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will remain fairly mild with lows only falling into the mid 40s. Tomorrow, temperatures will heat up again, reaching the mid 60s for some. After that though, we will see a steep cooldown.

Friday, temperatures will peak in the 40s, which is normal for this time of year but it will likely feel chilly in comparison to the rest of this week. Lows return back to the 20s some days. We will remain right around average, if not a few degrees warmer, through this weekend before cooling off more towards the middle of next week.

Dry conditions are expected to remain through the end of this week and into most of the weekend. Precipitation chances return to the forecast starting late Sunday, lasting through Monday and potentially into Tuesday. With overnight temperatures reaching below freezing, we may see a variety of precipitation types, but these details are still very, very uncertain.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/15/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/15/23
KEYC First Alert Weather
Calm and pleasant Wednesday; cooler by the weekend
A couple more warm days and then it's back to reality.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday 6pm Weathercast
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/14/23
Windy, but warm conditions today