Warm and windy Thursday; cooler but still pleasant this weekend

Wow! What a day, huh? I hope you have been able to take advantage of this stretch of amazing autumn weather because we will be back to reality before you know it. We get one more 60+ degree day on Thursday before a cold front blasts through, bringing temperatures a little closer to average for the upcoming weekend. While Thursday will be mild, it will be windy with gusts suddenly reaching between 35 and 45 mph. Friday will be considerably cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. We will bounce back for the weekend with highs climbing back into the low 50s on Friday and Saturday. While that is cooler, it’s still 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Unfortunately, we are going down from there. Long-range models are hinting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid 30s by late next week.

Today is definitely the best day of the week with sunshine, no wind, and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temps will slowly drop into the 40s, and the wind will increase this evening and overnight.

Thursday will be warmer, but it will also be windy. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s with southerly wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Locations further south and west, especially along the Buffalo Ridge, could experience gusts of 50 mph or more.

A fairly strong cold front will blast across the region late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. There’s still a bit of uncertainty regarding the timing of the front. If the front moves through by mid Thursday afternoon, heating could be limited with highs only reaching the low 60s. If the front slows a bit and doesn’t pass through until evening, many places could see highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Behind the front, it will be much cooler with high temps only reaching the low to mid 40s on Friday.

I know it doesn’t seem as “hip and cool” because we’re coming off a string of 60+ degree days, but this weekend is actually going to be really nice for mid November. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. That is still 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

After the weekend, the downhill slide will continue. We are tracking a potential system that could bring some scattered rain on Monday. After that, temperatures will continue to drop with highs falling into the low to mid 30s by mid to late next week.

