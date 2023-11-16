Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

#15 Gustavus Women’s Basketball opens season with win over UW-Stout

Gusties defeat Blue Devils 76-58 in season opener
Gusties defeat Blue Devils 76-58
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Gusties win 76-58 over UW-Stout Blue Devils at home in the women’s basketball season opener on Wednesday evening. The fifteenth ranked team in the nation is back in action next Tuesday when they host St. Olaf at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins

Latest News

Gusties defeat Blue Devils 76-58
Gustavus wins season opener over UW-Stout
The quarterback is impressing his teammates after being acquired just before the trade deadline.
Dobbs leading inspired Vikings in midst of injuries
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic
Adam Johnson Memorial Game to be free on YouTube
The Scarlets took down the Trojans 7-1.
West girls hockey dominates Worthington