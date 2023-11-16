#15 Gustavus Women’s Basketball opens season with win over UW-Stout
Gusties defeat Blue Devils 76-58 in season opener
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
St. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Gusties win 76-58 over UW-Stout Blue Devils at home in the women’s basketball season opener on Wednesday evening. The fifteenth ranked team in the nation is back in action next Tuesday when they host St. Olaf at 7:00 p.m.
