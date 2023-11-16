Your Photos
Body of second New Ulm canoeist recovered

The body of a second New Ulm man who had gone missing while canoeing in Wisconsin last month has been found.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of a second New Ulm man who had gone missing while canoeing in Wisconsin last month has been found.

Searchers from the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the body of 27-year-old Andrew DeRock.

DeRock had been missing since Oct. 28 after a canoeing incident on the Minong Flowage in Douglas County.

Land, water and air searches were conducted over the 18 days by multiple agencies.

Weather conditions at the time of the incident were clear and calm.  Ryan Busch, who was also missing in this incident, was located on Nov. 8. Both are from New Ulm.

