Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Breezy, warm day today ahead of a cooldown

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/16/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gusty winds and comfortably warm temperatures in store today before a rapid cooldown ahead of the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 9am until 7pm for the potential of wind gusts around 45mph. Winds like these can blow around loose outdoor objects, break tree branches, and impact large vehicles especially which are traveling on east-west highways. Wind speeds will likely be the fastest around lunchtime before slowing returning closer to normal overnight tonight.

Temperatures today are warm again, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We will see a rapid cooldown later in the day, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight and into Friday morning. On Friday, we will feel the cooler temperatures as highs only reach the mid to lower 40s. Although those temperatures will feel cold in comparison, they are actually right on what we would normal expect for this time of year.

We will warm up slightly heading into the weekend, with gorgeous fall temperatures reaching the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. After the weekend, cooler temperatures are likely here to stay, as we fall back into the 30s.

Sunday evening, some showers may move into the region, with the highest rain chances existing into Monday and possibly Tuesday morning. While this will likely all fall as rain, we can’t rule out the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in, especially for our more northern counties Monday night and Tuesday morning. Precipitation totals will likely be light, but the exact details are hard to be certain about at this point.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/16/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/16/23
.
Warm and windy Thursday; cooler but still pleasant this weekend
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/15/23
Warm temperatures continue