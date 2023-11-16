Breezy, warm day today ahead of a cooldown

Gusty winds and comfortably warm temperatures in store today before a rapid cooldown ahead of the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 9am until 7pm for the potential of wind gusts around 45mph. Winds like these can blow around loose outdoor objects, break tree branches, and impact large vehicles especially which are traveling on east-west highways. Wind speeds will likely be the fastest around lunchtime before slowing returning closer to normal overnight tonight.

Temperatures today are warm again, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We will see a rapid cooldown later in the day, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight and into Friday morning. On Friday, we will feel the cooler temperatures as highs only reach the mid to lower 40s. Although those temperatures will feel cold in comparison, they are actually right on what we would normal expect for this time of year.

We will warm up slightly heading into the weekend, with gorgeous fall temperatures reaching the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. After the weekend, cooler temperatures are likely here to stay, as we fall back into the 30s.

Sunday evening, some showers may move into the region, with the highest rain chances existing into Monday and possibly Tuesday morning. While this will likely all fall as rain, we can’t rule out the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in, especially for our more northern counties Monday night and Tuesday morning. Precipitation totals will likely be light, but the exact details are hard to be certain about at this point.

