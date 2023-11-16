Brown County issues burn restrictions

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County has issued burn restrictions for residents and campers.

Beginning Thurs. Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. until further notice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs have issued burning restrictions for the entire county.

One restriction includes no open burning of CRP land and/or ditches, or brush piles is permitted.

While recreational campfires are permitted, campfires must be contained in a circle of either rock, cement, brick, or metal, and must not be closer than 25 ft. to other structures and constantly be tended to.

Charcoal grills, wood smokers, and propane or natural gas devices are not considered open burning.

